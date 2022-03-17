Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medipost to raise 70 bln won via stock sale

All News 07:47 March 17, 2022

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Medipost Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 70 billion won. The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.74 million preferred shares at a price of 18,715 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
