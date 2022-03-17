BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Solo' music video tops record 800 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "Solo," an individual single from Jennie, a member of popular girl group BLACKPINK, has topped 800 million views on YouTube, a first for any female K-pop solo artist.
The video hit the milestone Thursday at 3:24 a.m., three years and four months after it was uploaded, the group's agency YG Entertainment said.
"Solo" became the first music video by any female solo artist from Korea to reach 800 million YouTube views.
The individual debut single by Jennie is about a woman who does not wallow in sadness after a breakup and embraces independence. It became a huge success upon its release in 2018, topping the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and making it onto the top 10 of iTunes' regional chart in the United States.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(LEAD) N. Korea seems to have failed in projectile launch: S. Korean military
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University