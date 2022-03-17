Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 17, 2022
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/06 Sunny 60
Incheon 14/05 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/06 Sunny 60
Cheongju 11/08 Rain 60
Daejeon 11/08 Rain 60
Chuncheon 13/04 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 07/06 Rain 80
Jeonju 14/09 Rain 60
Gwangju 16/10 Sunny 60
Jeju 17/12 Sunny 100
Daegu 10/09 Rain 60
Busan 12/11 Sunny 60
(END)
