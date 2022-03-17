Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 17, 2022

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 11/08 Rain 60

Daejeon 11/08 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/04 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 07/06 Rain 80

Jeonju 14/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/10 Sunny 60

Jeju 17/12 Sunny 100

Daegu 10/09 Rain 60

Busan 12/11 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!