'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae returns home after Critics Choice honor
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" on Thursday returned home after winning best TV drama series actor at the Critics Choice Awards.
"The award is not only given to myself but also to all people who love Korean content," Lee said through his management agency, after arriving at Incheon International Airport from the United States. "I hope to hear more pleasing and significant news about Korean content in the future."
At the Critics Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), Lee won Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the survival drama "Squid Game." The all-Korean Netflix original also took the prize of Best Foreign Language Series.
It is the first time that a South Korea-made TV show has won a prize at the Critics Choice Awards, given by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America. Lee also became the first South Korean actor to win an acting title at the Critics Choice Awards.
