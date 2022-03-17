(LEAD) Yoon completes composition of transition team
(ATTN: CORRECTS job title of Ko San in 3rd para)
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The remaining members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team were announced Thursday, including members of the subcommittees for the economy and science and three spokespeople.
Lee Chang-yang, a professor of management engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was appointed to lead the second subcommittee for economic affairs, Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, said during a press briefing.
Also named to the subcommittee were Wang Yun-jong, a professor at Dongduk Women's University, Yoo Woong-hwan, a former executive with SK Telecom, and Ko San, the head of ATEAM Ventures and a former astronaut in training.
Kim said the subcommittee for science, technology and education will be led by Rep. Park Sung-joong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), where he will be joined by Kim Chang-kyung, a professor at Hanyang University, and Nam Ki-tae, a professor at Seoul National University.
The subcommittee for social affairs, welfare and culture, meanwhile, will be led by Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the PPP, with Ahn Sang-hoon, a Seoul National University professor, Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of medicine at Sungkyunkwan University, and Kim Do-shik, deputy mayor of Seoul, as its other members.
The transition team will have three spokespeople.
Former Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon of the minor opposition People's Party, who helped transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo during his presidential bid in 2017, will serve as senior spokesperson.
Won Il-hee, a former reporter for broadcaster SBS, and Choi Ji-hyeon, an attorney, will serve as deputy spokespeople.
With Thursday's announcement, the transition team has 24 members, one chairman and one vice chairman in accordance with a related law.
The other members were announced earlier, including former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han as head of the foreign affairs subcommittee.
There are a total of seven standing subcommittees.
The transition team could formally launch as early as Friday with a signboard hanging ceremony at its office, Yoon's spokesperson said.
Yoon's inauguration is set for May 10.
