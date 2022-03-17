S. Korea to cut import tariffs on key materials for chipmaking to zero
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it plans to cut import tariffs on neon, xenon and krypton -- key material gases used for chipmaking -- to zero next month in a bid to ease a potential supply crunch amid the Ukraine crisis.
The government said it plans to lower duties on the three materials under the quota tariff system to zero from the current 5.5 percent in April as South Korea heavily relies on their imports from Russia and Ukraine.
South Korea will also push to secure crude oil produced overseas through energy development projects by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp. when energy supply strain arises.
The move is part of state efforts to tackle potential supply chain disruptions amid escalating tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global sanctions against Moscow.
"If the situation gets protracted, we are very concerned that its impact on the economy will likely expand, given that the effect of the Ukraine crisis on the real economy has begun to be felt," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said.
South Korea's exports to Russia and Ukraine fell 11 percent and 99 percent, respectively, in the first 10 days of March from a year earlier.
The country's consumer inflation rose 3.7 percent on-year in February, marking the fifth straight month that inflation has grown more than 3 percent, amid surging energy costs.
South Korea joined the multinational move to impose sanctions on Russia, including export controls and removing Moscow from the SWIFT global payment system.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave