Seoul stocks sharply up late Thur. morning on Fed's hike, eased Ukraine woes
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks stretched their gains late Thursday morning, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary meeting results largely fell within investors' expectations and the Ukraine tensions eased.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 47 points, or 1.77 percent, to trade at 2,706.23 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks lifted, taking a cue from the overnight stock rallies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 3.77 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.55 percent.
The Fed raised its key interest rates by a quarter percentage point from near zero and said the world's economy is "very strong," relieving concerns about stagflation.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.14 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 4.26 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.84 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.79 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem surged 6.22 percent, with financial heavyweight KB Financial Group moving up 4.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,223.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 12.15 won from the previous session's close.
