EXO to mark 10th anniversary with fan meet
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group EXO will celebrate the 10th anniversary since its debut with an in-person fan meet in Seoul next month, the group's agency said Thursday.
The "2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO" will take place at Jamsil Gymnasium in southern Seoul at 7 p.m. on April 9, SM Entertainment said in a release.
The event will also be streamed live on Beyond Live for the group's fans outside the country.
Members Suho, Xiumin, D.O, Kai and Sehun will take part in the fan event, performing the group's hit songs, playing games and having a talk session with fans, according to the agency.
The nine-piece group debuted on April 8, 2012, and has been standing on the forefront of the global K-pop boom with hit singles, such as "Growl" and "Call Me Baby."
Its special album "Don't Fight the Feeling," which was released last June, has sold more than 1 million copies, becoming the sixth million-selling album from the group.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread