S. Korea to launch antidumping probe into copper pipes from China, Vietnam
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade commission said Thursday it plans to launch an antidumping investigation into seamless copper pipes from China and Vietnam.
The Korea Trade Commission under the industry ministry said it has decided to launch the antidumping probe on the judgment that cheap imports of such products caused damage to the related industry in South Korea.
Seamless cooper pipes are commonly used in air conditioners, refrigerators, and cooling and heating systems due to their high levels of corrosion resistance and thermal conductivity.
In September last year, two South Korean producers asked the government to conduct an antidumping investigation into imports of those products.
As of the end of 2020, seamless cooper pipes from China and Vietnam had accounted for about 30 percent of the South Korean market, trailing a share of 60 percent by domestically-produced goods, according to the trade ministry.
The trade commission plans to decide whether to impose antidumping duties after a three-month probe.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread