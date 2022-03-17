Moon voices concerns over disruption of global supply chains
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed concerns over further disruption of global supply chains, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns sent ripples through the global auto industry.
Moon instructed officials to come up with thorough measures to prepare for disruptions of supply chains after being briefed about difficulties facing South Korea's auto-parts industry from lockdowns in some Chinese regions, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
A sharp rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted China to impose lockdowns and close plants in some regions, adding to woes on already fragile global supply chains.
Moon called for government ministries to draw up long-term measures to deal with problems surrounding global supply chains, Park said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(3rd LD) BTS to return for first South Korean concerts in over two years
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread