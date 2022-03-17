Military reports 3,698 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:48 March 17, 2022
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The military on Thursday reported 3,698 additional COVID-19 cases, setting a fresh high and raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 46,551.
The new cases included 2,549 from the Army, 409 from the Air Force, 257 from the Marine Corps, 249 from the Navy and 181 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 34 cases from the ministry, 15 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,023 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
