S. Korea pledges US$20 mln in humanitarian aid for Yemen
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$20 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen this year to help people affected by conflict in the Middle Eastern nation, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, made the pledge during a virtual high-level pledging event on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, co-hosted by the United Nations, as well as the governments of Sweden and Switzerland, the ministry said.
South Korea will offer food and other support for vulnerable groups in Yemen as its people have been struggling with the fallout of a prolonged civil war, it said.
