Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea pledges US$20 mln in humanitarian aid for Yemen

All News 14:54 March 17, 2022

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$20 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen this year to help people affected by conflict in the Middle Eastern nation, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, made the pledge during a virtual high-level pledging event on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, co-hosted by the United Nations, as well as the governments of Sweden and Switzerland, the ministry said.

South Korea will offer food and other support for vulnerable groups in Yemen as its people have been struggling with the fallout of a prolonged civil war, it said.

Hamg Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, announces South Korea's plan to provide US$20 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen during a virtual event on March 16, 2022, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yeman #humanitarian aid
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!