Moon urges young police officers to play leading role in protecting human rights
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Thursday for newly commissioned police officers to play a leading role in protecting human rights.
"Human rights are a basic value of police," Moon said during a joint commissioning ceremony for police lieutenants and inspectors, according to his office. "I hope young police officers play a leading role in protecting human rights."
Moon said accusations of human rights abuses have now disappeared from police investigations.
Moon's administration has granted police more investigative power, as part of its efforts to weaken prosecutors' control over police investigative activities.
As the independence of police investigations increases, Moon has called for the police to reform itself in order to gain people's trust.
Moon also thanked police officers for playing a great role in coping with COVID-19 measures, including epidemiological probes and the transportation of patients.
