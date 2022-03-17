KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 1,002,000 DN 7,000
LG Corp. 73,800 UP 1,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,600 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 106,500 UP 8,500
KAL 30,350 0
BoryungPharm 12,950 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 20
Shinsegae 263,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,100 UP 150
Daewoong 32,050 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,320 UP 80
Nongshim 297,500 UP 10,500
TaihanElecWire 1,465 UP 40
Daesang 22,100 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,570 0
ORION Holdings 13,900 0
Hyundai M&F INS 28,700 DN 400
KCC 327,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 92,000 UP 900
AmoreG 43,850 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 168,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 12,900 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,500 UP 2,600
NEXENTIRE 6,110 0
CHONGKUNDANG 99,100 UP 900
HITEJINRO 37,250 DN 50
Yuhan 59,300 UP 300
SLCORP 23,000 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 134,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 116,500 DN 2,500
DL 59,600 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,300 0
ShinhanGroup 38,300 UP 400
DB HiTek 71,400 UP 2,400
CJ 81,000 DN 500
LX INT 30,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 16,650 DN 50
Hanwha 30,300 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 50
KIA CORP. 72,400 UP 300
