TaekwangInd 1,002,000 DN 7,000

LG Corp. 73,800 UP 1,300

LOTTE Fine Chem 77,600 DN 800

POSCO CHEMICAL 106,500 UP 8,500

KAL 30,350 0

BoryungPharm 12,950 DN 50

SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 20

Shinsegae 263,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,100 UP 150

Daewoong 32,050 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,320 UP 80

Nongshim 297,500 UP 10,500

TaihanElecWire 1,465 UP 40

Daesang 22,100 UP 50

SKNetworks 4,570 0

ORION Holdings 13,900 0

Hyundai M&F INS 28,700 DN 400

KCC 327,000 UP 1,000

SKBP 92,000 UP 900

AmoreG 43,850 UP 50

HyundaiMtr 168,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 12,900 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 86,500 UP 2,600

NEXENTIRE 6,110 0

CHONGKUNDANG 99,100 UP 900

HITEJINRO 37,250 DN 50

Yuhan 59,300 UP 300

SLCORP 23,000 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 134,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 116,500 DN 2,500

DL 59,600 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,300 0

ShinhanGroup 38,300 UP 400

DB HiTek 71,400 UP 2,400

CJ 81,000 DN 500

LX INT 30,150 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 16,650 DN 50

Hanwha 30,300 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 50

KIA CORP. 72,400 UP 300

