KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 124,000 UP 7,500
Youngpoong 653,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,300 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 184,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,200 UP 650
Kogas 39,450 DN 1,250
POSCO Holdings 283,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,530 DN 20
LOTTE 30,950 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 58,700 DN 500
Hyosung 84,400 0
GCH Corp 23,450 UP 550
DongwonInd 216,000 DN 500
NHIS 11,500 UP 150
LotteChilsung 160,500 UP 3,500
SamsungElec 71,200 UP 800
SGBC 62,600 UP 800
KPIC 159,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,270 UP 90
SKC 135,000 UP 6,000
GS Retail 27,900 DN 250
Ottogi 427,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 46,650 DN 700
SK Discovery 39,150 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 5,920 UP 230
LS 51,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108000 DN2000
HtlShilla 81,000 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 508,000 UP 10,000
GC Corp 198,000 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 46,350 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 4,500
KumhoPetrochem 157,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 77,800 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 57,000 DN 1,000
S-Oil 84,900 DN 100
LG Innotek 370,000 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 UP 1,000
KorZinc 572,000 0
