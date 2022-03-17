SK hynix 124,000 UP 7,500

Youngpoong 653,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 48,300 DN 900

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,050 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 184,500 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,200 UP 650

Kogas 39,450 DN 1,250

POSCO Holdings 283,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,530 DN 20

LOTTE 30,950 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 58,700 DN 500

Hyosung 84,400 0

GCH Corp 23,450 UP 550

DongwonInd 216,000 DN 500

NHIS 11,500 UP 150

LotteChilsung 160,500 UP 3,500

SamsungElec 71,200 UP 800

SGBC 62,600 UP 800

KPIC 159,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,270 UP 90

SKC 135,000 UP 6,000

GS Retail 27,900 DN 250

Ottogi 427,500 UP 4,000

GS E&C 46,650 DN 700

SK Discovery 39,150 UP 350

MERITZ SECU 5,920 UP 230

LS 51,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108000 DN2000

HtlShilla 81,000 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 508,000 UP 10,000

GC Corp 198,000 UP 4,000

Hanmi Science 46,350 UP 50

SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 4,500

KumhoPetrochem 157,500 UP 500

HyundaiMipoDock 77,800 DN 2,200

IS DONGSEO 57,000 DN 1,000

S-Oil 84,900 DN 100

LG Innotek 370,000 UP 7,500

HYUNDAI WIA 59,800 UP 1,000

KorZinc 572,000 0

(MORE)