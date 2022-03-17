KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,000 DN 500
HMM 32,550 UP 550
Hanssem 88,900 UP 100
KSOE 89,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 UP 1,050
MS IND 23,650 UP 500
OCI 108,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 46,500 UP 450
SamsungHvyInd 5,510 DN 20
ZINUS 76,900 UP 900
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 DN 1,600
Hanchem 212,000 UP 11,000
DWS 56,300 UP 1,800
S-1 67,400 0
KEPCO 24,250 DN 400
Mobis 210,000 UP 2,000
SamsungSecu 42,550 UP 1,650
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 UP 50
SKTelecom 57,200 DN 800
SNT MOTIV 41,650 UP 150
HyundaiElev 37,350 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,900 UP 1,650
KUMHOTIRE 3,965 DN 20
Hanon Systems 11,500 0
SK 235,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 39,850 UP 1,200
COWAY 66,900 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,500 DN 2,400
IBK 10,600 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 21,200 DN 300
DHICO 22,600 0
Doosanfc 40,000 0
Handsome 34,450 DN 750
LG Display 19,250 0
DONGSUH 26,700 UP 250
KT&G 81,200 DN 300
SamsungEng 26,000 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 500
PanOcean 7,090 DN 170
(MORE)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
(2nd LD) Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
