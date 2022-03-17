KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,300 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG CARD 31,800 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,100 DN 200
KT 32,550 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 18,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 200
Kangwonland 27,750 DN 350
NAVER 344,500 UP 14,000
Kakao 106,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 467,000 UP 27,000
KIWOOM 97,700 UP 3,100
DSME 23,650 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,690 UP 50
DWEC 7,050 DN 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 352,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 42,100 DN 650
LGH&H 863,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 470,000 UP 28,000
KEPCO E&C 88,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,400 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 126,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 185,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 21,750 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 DN 500
KIH 77,100 UP 2,400
GS 39,650 DN 250
CJ CGV 28,100 UP 50
LIG Nex1 71,600 DN 2,500
Fila Holdings 33,750 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,800 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,945 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 154,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 18,400 UP 300
SK Innovation 201,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 31,950 DN 400
