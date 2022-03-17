KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 1,000

Hansae 24,600 UP 250

Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 500

CSWIND 61,400 UP 300

GKL 14,950 UP 50

KOLON IND 58,900 UP 1,400

HanmiPharm 278,500 DN 1,500

Meritz Financial 34,100 UP 400

BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 40

emart 135,500 DN 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 UP 1,200

PIAM 43,850 UP 250

HANJINKAL 55,600 DN 200

DoubleUGames 51,700 UP 700

CUCKOO 17,600 UP 100

COSMAX 78,600 UP 1,000

MANDO 44,400 UP 450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 11,000

Doosan Bobcat 38,500 DN 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,750 UP 200

Netmarble 109,000 0

KRAFTON 284,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51900 DN500

ORION 84,700 UP 2,700

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 150

BGF Retail 175,000 DN 4,000

SKCHEM 118,500 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 16,400 DN 200

HYOSUNG TNC 482,000 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 499,500 UP 15,500

SKBS 138,000 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 UP 150

KakaoBank 52,100 DN 500

HYBE 280,000 UP 7,000

SK ie technology 115,000 UP 5,000

LG Energy Solution 376,000 UP 12,500

DL E&C 128,500 DN 2,000

kakaopay 142,500 UP 1,000

SKSQUARE 52,600 UP 1,300

(END)