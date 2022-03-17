KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 UP 1,000
Hansae 24,600 UP 250
Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 500
CSWIND 61,400 UP 300
GKL 14,950 UP 50
KOLON IND 58,900 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 278,500 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 34,100 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 40
emart 135,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 UP 1,200
PIAM 43,850 UP 250
HANJINKAL 55,600 DN 200
DoubleUGames 51,700 UP 700
CUCKOO 17,600 UP 100
COSMAX 78,600 UP 1,000
MANDO 44,400 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,500 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,750 UP 200
Netmarble 109,000 0
KRAFTON 284,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51900 DN500
ORION 84,700 UP 2,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 150
BGF Retail 175,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 118,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 16,400 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 482,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 499,500 UP 15,500
SKBS 138,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 UP 150
KakaoBank 52,100 DN 500
HYBE 280,000 UP 7,000
SK ie technology 115,000 UP 5,000
LG Energy Solution 376,000 UP 12,500
DL E&C 128,500 DN 2,000
kakaopay 142,500 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 52,600 UP 1,300
