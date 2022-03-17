Moon's secretary criticizes President-elect Yoon for trying to move presidential office
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A secretary of President Moon Jae-in on Thursday indirectly criticized President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol for pushing ahead with his pledge to move the presidential office, prompting strong backlash from Yoon's party over his sarcastic comments.
Yoon has pledged to turn the Cheong Wa Dae compound into a public place for people. Since his election, Yoon's transition team has been scouting alternative locations, including the defense ministry compound and the Seoul government complex, for his office.
Tak Hyun-min, protocol secretary for Moon, said in his Facebook posting that unless Yoon uses the current presidential office, "I want to ask if we can just use it."
"It is a waste of tens of billions of won in various facilities that have already been installed, operated and reinforced (at Cheong Wa Dae)," Tak said.
Japanese colonial masters had turned Seoul's Changgyeong Palace into a zoo, saying they would return the palace to the people, Tak said, apparently likening Yoon to a Japanese resident-general and the public as people under a monarchy.
Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) lashed out at Tak for making "mockery and sarcastic" comments over the push to move the presidential office.
Rep. Her Euna, a spokesperson of the PPP, said Tak's remarks are "very inappropriate" for a presidential secretary who must make utmost efforts for a smooth transition. In particular, comparing Yoon to a Japanese resident-general of Korea is an "insult" for people, she said.
Tak, who previously organized K-pop concerts, played a role in organizing events for Moon's election campaigns and designed major promotional events at Cheong Wa Dae.
