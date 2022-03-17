S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 17, 2022
All News 16:30 March 17, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.508 1.539 -3.1
2-year TB 2.009 2.043 -3.4
3-year TB 2.217 2.268 -5.1
10-year TB 2.704 2.768 -6.4
2-year MSB 1.944 1.978 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.902 2.948 -4.6
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
Most Saved
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpass somber 400,000 milestone amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread