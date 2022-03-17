Yonhap News Summary
Moody's lowers 2022 growth outlook for S. Korean economy to 2.7 pct
SEOUL -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut its 2022 growth outlook for the South Korean economy to 2.7 percent, citing the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.
The revised outlook marked a 0.3 percentage-point cut from its February estimate of 3 percent. Moody's also lowered its 2023 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent.
Cost of moving presidential office to 2 candidate sites estimated at 50 bln won vs. 100 bln won
SEOUL -- The government estimates that relocating the presidential office to the defense ministry compound will cost 50 billion won (US$41 million), while relocating it the foreign ministry building will cost 100 billion won, an official said Thursday.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team has been preparing to move the presidential office in line with Yoon's campaign promise to open Cheong Wa Dae to the public.
EXO to mark 10th anniversary with fan meet
SEOUL -- K-pop boy group EXO will celebrate the 10th anniversary since its debut with an in-person fan meet in Seoul next month, the group's agency said Thursday.
The "2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO" will take place at Jamsil Gymnasium in southern Seoul at 7 p.m. on April 9, SM Entertainment said in a release.
Gov't to inject 1.9 tln won to develop neighborhoods near U.S. bases
SEOUL -- The interior ministry said Thursday it plans to inject 1.9 trillion won (US$1.63 billion) this year to finance development projects in neighborhoods close to current and former U.S. military bases.
The ministry said it finalized the size of this year's fund that will be used in 115 projects in 13 cities and provinces to improve infrastructure where development has remained slow due to restrictions.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rise more than 1 pct, Korean won surges on Fed's hike, eased Ukraine woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rallied by more than 1 percent as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary meeting results largely fell within investors' expectations and optimism for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
The Korean won soared by the largest margin in two years against the U.S. dollar.
Moon voices concerns over disruption of global supply chains
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed concerns over further disruption of global supply chains, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns sent ripples through the global auto industry.
Moon instructed officials to come up with thorough measures to prepare for disruptions of supply chains after being briefed about difficulties facing South Korea's auto-parts industry from lockdowns in some Chinese regions, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
(LEAD) S. Korea to stabilize FX market if won's fall is excessive: finance minister
SEOUL-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the government will step up its efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market if the South Korean currency's slide against the U.S. dollar is deemed excessive.
Hong's verbal intervention came as the Korean won has sharply weakened against the dollar because Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to chase safer assets.
(2nd LD) Aces in solid form 2 weeks before new KBO season
SEOUL -- Two aces expected to take their clubs to great heights this year in South Korean baseball showed fine form in their preseason outings Thursday.
Kiwoom Heroes' starter Eric Jokisch held the SSG Landers to a single over three scoreless innings at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The American left-hander also struck out four.
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military