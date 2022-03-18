Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases exceed 600,000 amid eased virus curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon prioritizes meritocracy in filling up members of transition team, but diversity lacking (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon's team looking at option of building new presidential residence in Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- New COVID-19 cases surge to top 600,000; gov't fails to predict peak of virus wave (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hasty move to relax virus curbs drives up new COVID-19 cases, deaths to hit all-time highs (Segye Times)
-- 2 mln virus patients under self-treatment at home in the midst of 'COVID-19 anarchy' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 deaths hit record high of 429 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's team hastily seeks to move presidential office to Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite surging virus cases, gov't to further relax virus restrictions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fed ends easy monetary policy stance with rate hike; 6 more rate increases expected this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon completes composition of transition team (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Presidential office is likely moving to Yongsan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 600,000, deaths more than double (Korea Herald)
-- Policy missteps, population density cause worst Omicron wave in Korea: experts (Korea Times)
