(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 18)

Despite his inappropriate remarks, Rep. Kweon said that Yoon would not put any pressure on the incumbent prosecutor general to resign. We want to take his word for it. Yoon should not dare to do anything, like what President Moon has done, to tame the prosecution or undermine its independence and neutrality. Nor should he try to turn the country into a "Republic of Prosecutors" to purge his political enemies. It is time to end the ugly legacy of political revenge and move forward toward national unity and "cooperative politics." We hope Yoon will keep his promise to restore the rule of law ― a key element of democracy.

