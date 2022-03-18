(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 18)

Public health authorities attributed the surge to eased quarantine rules after the fatality rate of the dominant Omicron variant was proven lower than for other variants. "We are at the threshold of a transition to normal lives by minimizing the critically-ill people and their deaths from COVID-19," said the authorities. But their explanations fell short of public expectations. Despite a critical lack of treatments and all the confusion at hospitals, the government only reiterates, "The Omicron variant is just as potent as a flu." We have never seen any flu infect as many as 600,000 people per day and kill hundreds of people each day.