Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 18, 2022

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/05 Cloudy 30

Incheon 11/06 Cloudy 30

Suwon 11/07 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 10/06 Rain 60

Daejeon 11/06 Rain 60

Chuncheon 09/04 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 06/04 Rain 70

Jeonju 13/08 Rain 60

Gwangju 15/08 Rain 60

Jeju 12/11 Rain 60

Daegu 09/06 Sleet 60

Busan 10/09 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!