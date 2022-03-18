Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 18, 2022
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/05 Cloudy 30
Incheon 11/06 Cloudy 30
Suwon 11/07 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 10/06 Rain 60
Daejeon 11/06 Rain 60
Chuncheon 09/04 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 06/04 Rain 70
Jeonju 13/08 Rain 60
Gwangju 15/08 Rain 60
Jeju 12/11 Rain 60
Daegu 09/06 Sleet 60
Busan 10/09 Rain 60
