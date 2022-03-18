Seoul stocks open higher as investors eye Ukraine peace talks
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Friday, as investors placed hopes on the ongoing fourth round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks after eased Fed uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.9 points, or 0.14 percent, to trade at 2698.41 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.7 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.81 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver advanced 0.44 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.19 percent. Financial heavyweight KB Financial Group moved down 0.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,210.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.15 won from the previous session's close.
