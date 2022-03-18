Ewha university professor, students to kick off peace concerts in front of Russian Embassy next week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- A professor and students of Ewha Womans University's College of Music will begin holding lunchtime concerts every weekday in front of the Russian Embassy in central Seoul next week to wish for peace in Ukraine, officials said Friday.
The concert series, titled "Small Concert for Peace," will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Monday with 20 to 30 minutes of performances by a cello quartet of professor Bae Il-hwan and three student cellists, officials said.
The concerts will take place at the same time every weekday, weather permitting, until Russia stops its invasion of Ukraine. A string quartet, a Korean traditional music ensemble and other musicians will take part in the event.
Officials said the time of the concert was set at 12:30 p.m. in the hope that more Russian Embassy officials will hear the music being played for peace in Ukraine.
"We have decided to hold the concerts with student musicians as a way to deliver support for peace in Ukraine with music," Bae, who organized the event, said. "One person's hope ends as a dream, but many people's hope can become a reality."
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Yoon to move presidential office to foreign ministry or defense ministry building