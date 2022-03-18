Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Embattled ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho rejoins KBO club Heroes

All News 11:19 March 18, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Former major leaguer Kang Jung-ho, whose once promising career was derailed by a series of off-field problems, is returning to baseball.

The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Friday that they have signed their former All-Star shortstop to a deal for the 2022 season, extending a lifeline to a player who had abandoned a comeback bid two years ago. The Heroes said Kang will make the league minimum salary of 30 million won (US$24,750).

In this file photo from June 23, 2020, former major league player Kang Jung-ho bows before the start of a press conference at a Seoul hotel, as he apologizes for his past drunk driving cases in a bid to return to the Korea Baseball Organization. (Yonhap)

Ko Hyung-wook, general manager of the Heroes, said he wanted to give Kang, 34, "one last chance" to finish his career on the field.

Ko said he had spoken to Kang, who has been training on his own in the United States, three times over the phone last week to express the team's interest.

The Heroes said Kang will continue to work out in America and he will join the club at a later date.

KBO teams are currently playing in the preseason, which will conclude on March 29. The regular season begins on April 2.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KBO #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!