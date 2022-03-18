Apple to launch new budget iPhone SE in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Apple Inc. will launch its newly upgraded iPhone SE smartphone in South Korea next week, the country's telecom operators said Friday, as the U.S. tech giant aims to expand its leadership in the budget-friendly smartphone market.
Last week, Apple unveiled its low-end iPhone SE featuring better battery life and access to 5G connection, as well as the iPad Air and new green versions of the iPhone 13.
Apple's latest iPhone SE will go on sale in South Korea next Friday. The new budget 5G phone will be sold here at a price tag starting at 590,000 won (US$480), with online preorders beginning Friday.
The third-generation iPhone SE model is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor and delivers improved performance in camera capabilities, photo editing, and power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality.
The A15 Bionic features a powerful six-core central processing unit (CPU), offering users up to 1.8 times faster performance than the iPhone 8, the company said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread