Military reports 2,741 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:43 March 18, 2022

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,741 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 49,284.

The new cases included 1,596 from the Army, 386 from the Air Force, 370 from the Navy, 209 from the Marine Corps and 151 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 14 cases from the ministry, 12 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 14,063 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

