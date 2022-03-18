Continued activities spotted at N. Korea's main airports amid speculation on missile launch, parade: reports
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) --- Increased vehicle movement and personnel activities have been detected at North Korea's key airports in Pyongyang, according to reports based on satellite imagery, as the secretive nation apparently failed in its latest missile launch and is preparing for a large-scale military parade.
Commercial satellite imagery from March 17, just a day after the reported failed launch, showed approximately 50 vehicles positioned at both parallel runways at the Sunan International Airport and the infield in between them, 38 North, which focuses on North Korea issues, said.
The North fired a suspected ballistic missile from the airport but it blew up in mid-air shortly after liftoff, South Korea's military announced, closely monitoring the possibility of the North test-launching another one in the near future.
It also seems to be continuing preparations for staging a massive military parade on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of the nation's late founding leader Kim Il-sung on April 15, the Voice of America reported, citing satellite photos provided by Planet Labs.
A number of troops were seen having assembled at the parade training ground of the Mirim Airport, in imagery taken on March 16, the Washington-based news outlet said. The number is estimated to reach as many as 6,000.
