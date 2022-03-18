Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
Continued activities spotted at N. Korea's main airports amid speculation on missile launch, parade: reports
SEOUL --- Increased vehicle movement and personnel activities have been detected at North Korea's key airports in Pyongyang, according to reports based on satellite imagery, as the secretive nation apparently failed in its latest missile launch and is preparing for a large-scale military parade.
Commercial satellite imagery from March 17, just a day after the reported failed launch, showed approximately 50 vehicles positioned at both parallel runways at the Sunan International Airport and the infield in between them, 38 North, which focuses on North Korea issues, said.
------------
N. Korea silent about apparent missile launch failure
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media stayed mum Thursday on the country's latest suspected missile test, a day after the South Korean military said the launch appeared to have failed.
The North fired a projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang that appeared to have exploded in midair at an altitude below 20 kilometers, according to informed sources.
------------
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile Wednesday, but the launch appears to have ended in a failure, South Korea's military said.
The North shot the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 9:30 a.m., according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It did not elaborate further, only saying an additional analysis is needed.
------------
N. Korean leader inspects housing construction site in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the site of a major housing project in the country's capital ahead of its completion, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim inspected the construction of 10,000 apartments in the Songsin and Songhwa areas of Pyongyang that is nearing completion after a groundbreaking in March last year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits central N. Korea: KMA
SEOUL -- A 2.0 magnitude natural quake struck central North Korea early Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The quake struck 20 kilometers north of the county of Songchon at 12:22 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 39.42 degrees north and a longitude of 126.19 degrees east at a depth of 12 km.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea seen preparing for another imminent ICBM system test: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have detected signs that North Korea is preparing to conduct another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test as early as this week, informed sources here said Monday.
Such indications emerged after Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang on Friday of having tested a new ICBM system on Feb. 27 and March 5 ahead of a full-range ICBM test.
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
