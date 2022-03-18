Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Military identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL -- The military has identified the remains of a South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after their excavation from a battle site last year, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The ministry's excavation team found the remains of Ssg. Cho Eung-seong from the White Horse Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in October. They were identified as his thanks to a DNA sample his daughter had registered with the government.
------------
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans think N. Korea has no intention to denuke: poll
SEOUL -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans believe North Korea has no intention to completely denuclearize, a survey showed Tuesday, amid signs of the recalcitrant regime doubling down on its nuclear and missile programs.
Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the conservative People Power Party revealed the results of last year's survey on public security awareness that the Korea National Defense University conducted from Aug. 12 to Sep. 17 on 1,200 citizens.
------------
No new notification from N. Korea on Mt. Kumgang facilities: S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has not received any additional notification from North Korea on the fate of South Korean-built facilities at its Mount Kumgang resort despite reports of indications that Pyongyang has started work to remove them.
Signs of the North dismantling some of the resort's facilities along the North's east coast have been spotted amid intensifying tensions on the peninsula attributable to the secretive regime's saber-rattling, according to an informed source.
(END)
-
