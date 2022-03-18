Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. to discuss cooperation in space security, N. Korean threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho will meet the chief of the U.S. Space Command here later this week to discuss North Korea's long-range rocket development and other security issues, his office said Friday.
Park and Gen. James Dickinson are set to hold talks at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, as the allies are striving to bolster combined defense in the wake of the North's continued missile launches.
------------
U.N. rapporteur urges provision of vaccines to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights has repeated his call for the international community to send enough COVID-19 vaccines to the reclusive country, a report showed Friday.
Tomas Ojea Quintana described it as a "new way" to engage with the North in his report on its human rights situation to be submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council next week, with his six-year term ending in August.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch while confirming the North has fired a ballistic missile.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
Seoul earlier said the North fired an unidentified projectile early Wednesday (Seoul time) but that more analysis was required to determine the type of missile launched.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. mull resuming bomber drills in case N.K. launches ICBM: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are considering resuming combined drills, involving America's nuclear-capable bombers, on the Korean Peninsula in case North Korea fires an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), informed sources here said Wednesday.
The allies have discussed the idea of restarting the "Blue Lightning" training after about five years of suspension amid concerns the North could conduct a new ICBM test as early as this week under the disguise of a satellite development project.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- The U.S. military conducted a carrier-based air demonstration in the Yellow Sea Tuesday to show its "resolve and commitment" to regional allies in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches.
The demonstration was conducted in international airspace by 4th and 5th generation aircraft, including F-35C stealth fighter, from the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with regionally-based U.S. Air Force aircraft, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan.
------------
U.S. Forces Korea beefs up air defense exercise to counter N.K. missile threats
SEOUL -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reinforced its air defense exercise in the wake of recent North Korean missile launches, its officials said Tuesday, highlighting its security commitment to defend South Korea "against any threat and adversary."
Armed with Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptors, the USFK's 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade recently increased the "intensity" of its readiness certification exercise, they said.
------------
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
SEOUL -- The U.S. military flew another major intelligence-collecting aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, as Seoul and Washington were on the alert for a possible long-range rocket test by North Korea, according to a flight-tracking service.
The RC-135S Cobra Ball spy aircraft, based in Japan, made a sortie around the peninsula, Flightradar24 showed a day after the U.S. sent an RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane here apparently in order to monitor North Korean military activities.
------------
(LEAD) Top security advisers of U.S., China meet over N. Korea, Russia
WASHINGTON -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Monday with China's Yang Jiechi to discuss various current issues, including North Korea, a senior U.S. official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the meeting was "intense" and seven-hours long.
------------
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks over N. Korean missile tests
WASHINGTON -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, Japan and the United States held trilateral talks Monday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches that tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the U.S. Department of State said.
U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim talked on the phone with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, and Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi, according to department spokesperson Ned Price. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
(END)
-
