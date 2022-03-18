Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 14 -- Top security advisers of U.S., China meet over N. Korea, Russia
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks over N. Korean missile tests
15 -- U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
16 -- N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
N. Korean leader inspects housing construction site in Pyongyang
17 -- N. Korea silent about apparent missile launch failure
18 -- Continued activities spotted at N. Korea's main airports amid speculation on missile launch, parade: reports
(END)
