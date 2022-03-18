Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 18, 2022

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 14 -- Top security advisers of U.S., China meet over N. Korea, Russia

Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks over N. Korean missile tests

15 -- U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches

U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility

16 -- N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military

U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

N. Korean leader inspects housing construction site in Pyongyang

17 -- N. Korea silent about apparent missile launch failure

18 -- Continued activities spotted at N. Korea's main airports amid speculation on missile launch, parade: reports
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!