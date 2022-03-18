KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 294,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 64,300 UP 1,700
Shinsegae 260,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,350 UP 250
BoryungPharm 13,250 UP 300
Hyosung 84,500 UP 100
GCH Corp 24,250 UP 800
POSCO Holdings 287,000 UP 3,500
LotteChilsung 160,000 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 171,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 43,000 DN 850
DongwonInd 218,500 UP 2,500
NHIS 11,450 DN 50
LOTTE 31,100 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,600 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 61,000 UP 2,300
SLCORP 23,300 UP 300
Yuhan 59,800 UP 500
SamsungElec 70,700 DN 500
KCC 325,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 91,900 DN 100
BukwangPharm 12,750 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,800 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 16,950 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,450 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 29,350 UP 650
Hanwha 30,400 UP 100
DB HiTek 71,900 UP 500
CJ 81,700 UP 700
LX INT 30,800 UP 650
HyundaiEng&Const 48,450 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,950 DN 100
Youngpoong 664,000 UP 11,000
SK hynix 124,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,650 UP 450
Kogas 39,750 UP 300
ORION Holdings 13,850 DN 50
Daesang 22,500 UP 400
