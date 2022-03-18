KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 4,545 DN 25
NEXENTIRE 6,120 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 UP 900
Daewoong 32,850 UP 800
TaekwangInd 998,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,170 UP 60
KAL 30,450 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,350 UP 30
LG Corp. 75,300 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 105,500 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,100 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 38,200 DN 100
HITEJINRO 37,500 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 135,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 118,000 UP 1,500
DL 59,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 0
KIA CORP. 72,000 DN 400
SKBS 148,000 UP 10,000
COWAY 70,000 UP 3,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 504,000 DN 4,000
GS E&C 46,100 DN 550
KPIC 162,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 38,750 DN 400
HtlShilla 79,700 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 45,700 DN 650
Ottogi 429,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 28,400 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 6,000 UP 80
GC Corp 200,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,230 DN 40
SKC 135,500 UP 500
LS 51,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP500
SamsungElecMech 161,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 89,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,950 UP 400
MS IND 23,550 DN 100
OCI 112,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 46,550 UP 50
