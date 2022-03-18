KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 569,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 57,200 UP 200
S-Oil 85,400 UP 500
LG Innotek 382,000 UP 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,000 DN 2,000
HMM 33,950 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 88,900 0
Hanchem 225,500 UP 13,500
DWS 56,400 UP 100
KEPCO 24,000 DN 250
SamsungSecu 42,500 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 UP 350
Mobis 210,500 UP 500
SKTelecom 58,100 UP 900
SNT MOTIV 42,400 UP 750
HyundaiElev 37,450 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 UP 800
S-1 68,700 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 141,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,900 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 5
ZINUS 80,500 UP 3,600
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 150
SK 238,500 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 40,850 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,200 DN 300
Handsome 35,250 UP 800
IBK 10,600 0
DHICO 22,400 DN 200
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 700
DONGSUH 26,950 UP 250
SamsungEng 26,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 0
PanOcean 7,060 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,950 UP 850
(MORE)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Yoon to move presidential office to foreign ministry or defense ministry building