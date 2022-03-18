Go to Contents Go to Navigation

March 18, 2022

KorZinc 569,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 57,200 UP 200
S-Oil 85,400 UP 500
LG Innotek 382,000 UP 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,000 DN 2,000
HMM 33,950 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 88,900 0
Hanchem 225,500 UP 13,500
DWS 56,400 UP 100
KEPCO 24,000 DN 250
SamsungSecu 42,500 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 UP 350
Mobis 210,500 UP 500
SKTelecom 58,100 UP 900
SNT MOTIV 42,400 UP 750
HyundaiElev 37,450 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 UP 800
S-1 68,700 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 141,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,900 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 5
ZINUS 80,500 UP 3,600
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 150
SK 238,500 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 40,850 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,200 DN 300
Handsome 35,250 UP 800
IBK 10,600 0
DHICO 22,400 DN 200
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 700
DONGSUH 26,950 UP 250
SamsungEng 26,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 0
PanOcean 7,060 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,950 UP 850
