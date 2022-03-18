KT 32,900 UP 350

Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 18,400 DN 200

LG Uplus 13,550 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 UP 300

LG Display 19,800 UP 550

KT&G 81,500 UP 300

Kakao 108,500 UP 2,000

NCsoft 467,000 0

KIWOOM 98,900 UP 1,200

DSME 24,550 UP 900

HDSINFRA 6,890 UP 200

DWEC 7,130 UP 80

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 550

CJ CheilJedang 353,500 UP 1,500

NAVER 344,500 0

KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 100

LGH&H 838,000 DN 25,000

LGCHEM 488,500 UP 18,500

KEPCO E&C 87,000 DN 1,300

Celltrion 186,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,750 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 2,500

Huchems 22,050 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 175,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 1,800

KIH 76,300 DN 800

Kangwonland 27,350 DN 400

Fila Holdings 33,600 DN 150

LIG Nex1 73,700 UP 2,100

POONGSAN 32,450 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 10,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,750 DN 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,960 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 151,000 DN 3,000

GS 40,300 UP 650

FOOSUNG 18,400 0

SK Innovation 199,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)