KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,900 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 18,400 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 UP 300
LG Display 19,800 UP 550
KT&G 81,500 UP 300
Kakao 108,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 467,000 0
KIWOOM 98,900 UP 1,200
DSME 24,550 UP 900
HDSINFRA 6,890 UP 200
DWEC 7,130 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 353,500 UP 1,500
NAVER 344,500 0
KEPCO KPS 42,200 UP 100
LGH&H 838,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 488,500 UP 18,500
KEPCO E&C 87,000 DN 1,300
Celltrion 186,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,750 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,050 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 1,800
KIH 76,300 DN 800
Kangwonland 27,350 DN 400
Fila Holdings 33,600 DN 150
LIG Nex1 73,700 UP 2,100
POONGSAN 32,450 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 10,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,750 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,960 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 151,000 DN 3,000
GS 40,300 UP 650
FOOSUNG 18,400 0
SK Innovation 199,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Yoon to move presidential office to foreign ministry or defense ministry building