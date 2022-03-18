KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,050 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 57,500 DN 400
Hansae 24,450 DN 150
Youngone Corp 44,850 UP 300
CSWIND 63,700 UP 2,300
GKL 14,700 DN 250
KOLON IND 58,700 DN 200
HanmiPharm 284,000 UP 5,500
Meritz Financial 34,600 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,760 UP 60
emart 135,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 42,500 DN 1,050
PIAM 44,350 UP 500
HANJINKAL 57,600 UP 2,000
DoubleUGames 51,400 DN 300
CUCKOO 17,700 UP 100
COSMAX 78,900 UP 300
MANDO 43,650 DN 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,000 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,600 DN 150
Netmarble 110,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 286,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52200 UP300
ORION 83,400 DN 1,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 UP 450
BGF Retail 177,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 120,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 17,400 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG TNC 473,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 496,000 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 UP 150
KakaoBank 52,800 UP 700
HYBE 285,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 116,000 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 382,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 128,000 DN 500
kakaopay 145,500 UP 3,000
SKSQUARE 53,500 UP 900
(END)
