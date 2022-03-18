Samsung rolls out first QD-OLED TVs in North America, Europe
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has launched its first high-end TVs with the next-generation display technology QD-OLED in the North American and European markets.
The South Korean tech giant said it has started to take preorders for 65- and 55-inch 4K QD-OLED TVs, which use self-emitting quantum-dot (QD) displays and OLED technology.
The prices start from US$3,000 and $2,200, respectively, and the new products will be shipped next month.
Samsung Display Co., the display panel-making arm of Samsung Group, showcased 65- and 55-inch display panels for QD-OLED TVs during the CES 2022 in Las Vegas earlier this year.
It said the next-generation display panel offers higher resolution, better picture quality and more life-like visuals than conventional OLED panels.
The company started mass producing the panel last November in a gradual transition to more profitable, high-end QD displays from LCD panels.
Samsung Electronics had said it planned to roll out QD-OLED TVs within this year, with an original shipment target of 1.5 million units.
The company did not disclose the release date for its home market, citing a supply shortage of the panel.
With the launch, the global premium TV market is in for serious competition.
While Samsung leads the global TV market with more than 30 percent of the market by sales, it trails its domestic rival, LG Electronics Inc., a dominant player in the high-end OLED TV segment with more than 60 percent of the market.
Samsung has said it was working to diversify premium TV lineups and create various form factors, and an 89-inch Micro LED TV, Samsung's highest premium TV segment, will be released after May.
