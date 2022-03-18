S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 18, 2022
All News 16:30 March 18, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.511 1.508 +0.3
2-year TB 2.035 2.009 +2.6
3-year TB 2.231 2.217 +1.4
10-year TB 2.737 2.704 +3.3
2-year MSB 1.974 1.944 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.911 2.902 +0.9
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
