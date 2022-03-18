Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon voices hope for earliest possible meeting with Yoon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed his wish to meet with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at the earliest possible time, two days after their scheduled lunch was called off at the last moment.
Moon said it is his duty to the people to have an open and candid conversation with Yoon as soon as possible, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
(LEAD) Yoon stresses overcoming COVID-19 crisis as transition team sets sail
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol asked his transition committee to put top priority on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, including compensation for small businesses hit by the pandemic, as he presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee.
"The coronavirus is spreading rapidly again," Yoon said during the meeting following a signboard hanging ceremony. "The special panel on the COVID-19 crisis should particularly concentrate on compensation measures for small business owners as well as medical and virus prevention issues."
(News Focus) Relocation of presidential office emerges as hot button issue
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's push to relocate the presidential office has become a hot button issue amid competing views on whether it will help the president better communicate with the people or simply waste resources.
Yoon was elected last week after promising to "return" Cheong Wa Dae to the public in a move intended to demonstrate his commitment to removing the office of the president from its high pedestal.
Struggling small merchants express frustration over meager virus curb relaxation
SEOUL -- Restaurants, cafes and other small business owners on Friday expressed frustration over the government's latest COVID-19 rule relaxation, with many questioning the efficacy of the gathering restriction when the nation is faced with its biggest virus wave to date.
Earlier in the day, the government decided to raise the private gathering ceiling from the current six to eight starting Monday while maintaining the 11 p.m. business curfew. The announcement came as the fast spread of omicron has pushed up the virus curve in recent weeks, with Thursday's infections piling up to an all-time high of 621,328.
Continued activities spotted at N. Korea's main airports amid speculation on missile launch, parade: reports
SEOUL --- Increased vehicle movement and personnel activities have been detected at North Korea's key airports in Pyongyang, according to reports based on satellite imagery, as the secretive nation apparently failed in its latest missile launch and is preparing for a large-scale military parade.
Commercial satellite imagery from March 17, just a day after the reported failed launch, showed approximately 50 vehicles positioned at both parallel runways at the Sunan International Airport and the infield in between them, 38 North, which focuses on North Korea issues, said.
Apple to launch new budget iPhone SE in S. Korea next week
SEOUL -- Apple Inc. will launch its newly upgraded iPhone SE smartphone in South Korea next week, the country's telecom operators said Friday, as the U.S. tech giant aims to expand its leadership in the budget-friendly smartphone market.
Last week, Apple unveiled its low-end iPhone SE featuring better battery life and access to 5G connection, as well as the iPad Air and new green versions of the iPhone 13.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day amid hope for Ukraine peace talks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a third session Friday after choppy trading, as investors eye the ongoing Ukraine-Russia peace talks after eased Fed uncertainties. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.51 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,707.02 points.
(LEAD) 'Pachinko' tells universal story of immigrants through Korean family: director
SEOUL -- A co-director of the upcoming period drama "Pachinko" said Friday the show is specifically about a Korean family moving to Japan in the 20th century, but it also tells a timelessly universal story of immigrants throughout the world.
Based on the namesake novel written by Korean American author Min Jin Lee, the latest Apple TV+ original series depicts the life of Sunja, born to a poor family in Busan in the early 1900s. The 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule forces her to move to Japan, and she and her family have to go through a tough life there even after the Second World War.
(LEAD) K League-leading Ulsan have match postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL -- The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Friday it has postponed an upcoming match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Pohang Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Ulsan's locker room.
The league office said the Matchweek 6 showdown between the regional rivals, initially set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Ulsan, some 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will instead take place at 2 p.m. on March 27 at the same venue.
