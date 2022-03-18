Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 521 bln-won LNG ship order in North America

All News 17:24 March 18, 2022

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday it has received a 521 billion-won (US$430 million) liquefied natural gas ship order in North America.

Daewoo Shipbuilding obtained the deal from an unidentified shipper in North America to build two LNG carriers by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement.

The company has obtained $3.47 billion orders so far this year, already achieving 39 percent of this year's order target of $8.9 billion.

It targets 6.62 trillion won in sales this year, up 47 percent from 4.49 trillion won a year earlier.

In 2021, the world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, helped by increased demand for valued-added ships, such as LNG and container ships.

This file photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shows an LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

