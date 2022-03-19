Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

March 19, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/02 Sleet 60

Incheon 07/02 Sleet 60

Suwon 06/03 Sleet 60

Cheongju 06/03 Sleet 60

Daejeon 07/03 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 06/01 Sleet 60

Gangneung 04/02 Sleet 80

Jeonju 07/05 Rain 60

Gwangju 07/05 Rain 60

Jeju 10/09 Rain 60

Daegu 08/03 Sleet 70

Busan 10/05 Rain 70

