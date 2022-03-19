Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 19, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/02 Sleet 60
Incheon 07/02 Sleet 60
Suwon 06/03 Sleet 60
Cheongju 06/03 Sleet 60
Daejeon 07/03 Sleet 60
Chuncheon 06/01 Sleet 60
Gangneung 04/02 Sleet 80
Jeonju 07/05 Rain 60
Gwangju 07/05 Rain 60
Jeju 10/09 Rain 60
Daegu 08/03 Sleet 70
Busan 10/05 Rain 70
