Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon aims to prioritize people, bring national unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says standards of national agenda should prioritize people (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon's transition team launches, calls for early setup of secondary presidential office in Sejong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's transition team picks overcoming COVID-19 crisis as first task (Segye Times)
-- Compensation related to COVID-19 crisis first task for Yoon's transition team (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea at risk as gov't eases COVID-19 distancing rules (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- What the 20th presidential election has left us with (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea fails to predict, respond to COVID-19 pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Compensation for small businesses hit by COVID-19 should be given out through loans: experts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party to review ways to cut property tax back to 2020 level (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
S. Korea to open temporary settlement lines for trade financing with Russia
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap