S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 400,000 amid eased social distancing
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 400,000 on Saturday, but concerns linger over the highly transmissible omicron variant amid the government's move to shift away from rigorous social distancing.
The country reported 381,454 new COVID-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, raising the total caseload to 9,038,938, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest tally is a sharp drop from the all-time high of 621,328 on Thursday, though the sudden spike in cases reflected some 70,000 cases omitted from the previous day's tally.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 12,101, up 319 from Friday. The fatality rate was 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,049, the same as the previous day.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
S. Korea to open temporary settlement lines for trade financing with Russia
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap