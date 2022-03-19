BTS' 'On' video passes 300 mln YouTube views
All News 10:09 March 19, 2022
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "On" has passed 300 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.
The video for the main track of its fourth full-length album "Map of the Soul:7" released in February 2020 reached the milestone at around 4 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group's 19th music video to hit 300 million YouTube views.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site, with "Boy with Luv," "DNA" and "Dynamite" each topping 1.4 billion hits.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
N. Korea appears to have started demolishing S. Korean-built hotel at Mount Kumgang: report
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
S. Korea to open temporary settlement lines for trade financing with Russia
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap