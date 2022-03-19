Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP lawmakers, campaign officials under fire for partying in violation of COVID-19 rules

All News 13:18 March 19, 2022

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) came under fire for holding a dinner party breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules early this week.

A photo made public on social media Friday showed 10 people, including three PPP lawmakers and two senior officials of the campaign office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, boozing at a restaurant near the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday.

They violated the COVID-19 guideline that limits private gatherings to six people.

The local district office said it will fine the participants. They could face a fine of up to 100,000 won (US$82.55).

This photo captured from Song Ja-ho's social media post on March 18, 2022, shows lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of the main opposition People Power Party holding a dinner party breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules on March 13. (Yonhap)

The photo was unveiled by a businessman who participated in the get-together at the invitation of an acquaintance.

"I was shocked to witness the PPP's lawmakers and key officials having a dinner in violation of quarantine rules only less than a week after (the May 9 presidential election)," said Song Ja-ho, CEO of Pica Project, an online art sales platform.

The participants include Reps. Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Byong-wook and Ko Ja-keun as well as two ranking campaign officials, Song Tae-young and Lee Se-chang.

The revelation came after about 30 PPP officials were caught Wednesday by district officials having a dinner party at a restaurant near the National Assembly.
(END)

Keywords
#PPP #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!