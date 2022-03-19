S. Korea ranks 59th in global happiness index
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ranked 59th among 146 countries in a U.N.-sponsored world happiness index.
The Sustainable Development Solutions Network under the United Nations announced the 2022 World Happiness Report on Friday (local time).
Finland topped the list for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland.
South Korea climbed up three places from last year to 59th. The nation ranked lower than the United States (16th), Taiwan (25th) and Japan (54th). China stood at 72th.
The index measures a country's level of happiness based on people's perception and data including gross domestic product per capita, life expectancy and sense of freedom to make life choices.
South Korea ranked relatively high in life expectancy and GDP but relatively lower in other categories such as generosity, social support and freedom, the report showed.
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
(URGENT) Main fire of east coast wildfires extinguished: KFS
-
President-elect Yoon set to name chief of transition committee
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
NK outlet slams S. Korea for denouncing satellite project as ICBM development
-
Figure skater pulls out of worlds due to COVID-19
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 400,000 amid eased social distancing
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
-
S. Korea to open temporary settlement lines for trade financing with Russia